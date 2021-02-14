Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,198.96

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $142,198.96 and $314.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.00975443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05183934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

