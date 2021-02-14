Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.