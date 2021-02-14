CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 103,217 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Enerplus worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERF. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 314,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

