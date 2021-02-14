CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,319 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amdocs by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 380,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

