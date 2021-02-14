CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 16,154 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

