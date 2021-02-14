CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 27,161 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Aphria worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth $620,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter worth $174,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

