CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,470 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,722,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

