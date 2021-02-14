CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,073 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

