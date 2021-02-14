CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,099 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

