CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 13,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

