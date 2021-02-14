CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,991 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of MAG Silver worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MAG Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 11.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.14 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

