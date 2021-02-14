CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.