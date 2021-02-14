CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.