CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $94.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after buying an additional 818,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

