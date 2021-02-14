CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 315.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

CHGG stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

