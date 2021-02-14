CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

