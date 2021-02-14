CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 23.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

