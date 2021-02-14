CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $322.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.58.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
