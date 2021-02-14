CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

