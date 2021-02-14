CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 69,240 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

