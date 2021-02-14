CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 17,575 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $55.34 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

