CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,694 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TRIL opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

