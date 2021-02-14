CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.94 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

