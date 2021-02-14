CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 142.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

