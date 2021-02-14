CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

