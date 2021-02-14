CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after buying an additional 94,290 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 220,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NYSE WRB opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

