CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.