CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,630 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

