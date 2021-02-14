CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 50,036 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,036 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

