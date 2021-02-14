Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.