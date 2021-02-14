Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

CINE stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.60 ($2.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.99.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

