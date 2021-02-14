Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

