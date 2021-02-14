Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.99. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

