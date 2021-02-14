Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lowered by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.