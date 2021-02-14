Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 80,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.