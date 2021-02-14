Citadel Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 211.6% against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $64,260.78 and approximately $43.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.