Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 130,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

