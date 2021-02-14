Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $63.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

