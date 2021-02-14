Civic Market Capitalization Tops $312.33 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Civic has a market capitalization of $312.33 million and $199.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 106.3% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

