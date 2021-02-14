Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $951.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 65% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $116,159.51 and approximately $951.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029034 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000973 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,947,340 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

