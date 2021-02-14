Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

