Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 14th total of 643,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 309,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,883. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $185.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

