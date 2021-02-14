CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $16,717.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022359 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,587,243 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

