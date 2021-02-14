CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $6,221.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00021786 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,587,837 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

