Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 14th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,569. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

