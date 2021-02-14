CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 79,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CME Group by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CME Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 408,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,442,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

