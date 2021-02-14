CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 397,400 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

