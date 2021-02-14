Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $75,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.