Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $75,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
