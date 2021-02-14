Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,333.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $91.64 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

