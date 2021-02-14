Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Cut by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

